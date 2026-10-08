Pharmacies prioritising flu vaccines for at-risk groups as stock comes on stream

COMMUNITY PHARMACIES ARE currently prioritising vaccinating patients in at-risk groups against flu as stock comes on stream.

A short supply of flu vaccines was reported in the last few weeks as all three strains in the vaccine had to be changed on the advice of the World Health Organization, a circumstance described as “exceptional” by pharma companies.

It led community pharmacists to restrict their vaccine supplies to over-65s. Many children with vaccination appointments had theirs cancelled.

In a statement issued to The Journal today, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said community pharmacies are currently prioritising patients in at-risk groups for whom vaccine stock is available.

Different age groups are given different types of vaccines against influenza. Adults aged 65 and over are given an enhanced flu shot, while children are generally given a nasal flu vaccine.

Adults aged under 65 receive standard flu vaccines.

The IPU said that community pharmacists provide vaccination services to patients in at-risk groups as part of the national seasonal influenza programme, which the HSE announced kicked off today.

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“Supply of vaccine stock for this campaign is managed by the HSE. Community pharmacies are currently prioritising the vaccination of patients in at-risk groups for whom vaccine stock is available,” the IPU said.

Supplies of vaccines for patients aged 2–17 and those aged over 65 are currently available.

Vaccines for those aged 18-64 in at-risk groups for whom vaccination is recommended will arrive into pharmacies over the coming days and weeks, the union added.

Pharmacists also provide flu vaccination services on a private basis to patients who fall outside the at-risk groups.

“At this moment in time the extent of supply of private stock for these services has not been confirmed.”

Launching its winter vaccination programme today, the HSE said flu and Covid-19 vaccines are available.

Last winter, 25,000 confirmed cases of flu were reported in Ireland, with almost 6,000 people hospitalised and 185 admitted to an intensive care unit.

There were over 300 deaths among people with confirmed flu, the HSE said.

It recommended that healthcare workers, pregnant women and children be vaccinated against flu. Those aged 60 or over and people with certain underlying medical conditions or weakened immune systems are advised by the health service to get both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines.