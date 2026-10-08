Inflation reaches highest point since 2024, driven by costs of fuel, electricity and rents

INFLATION ROSE BY 4.1% in the 12 months leading up to September of this year, with the largest increase being in household costs like electricity and fuel, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office.

It was an increase on the annual increase of 3.7% recorded in August of this year, and the highest rate of inflation since January 2024, when the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was also at 4.1%.

None of the categories of the CPI saw decreases in prices over the 12-month period, and the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels division was at the top of the list with a rise of 9.5%.

This increase was “primarily due to a rise in the cost of home heating oil, electricity, rents and mortgage interest repayments,” the CSO said.

Home heating oil alone rose by 58% in the last 12 months.

The Education Services division saw an increase of 8.9% while transport costs went up by 7.5%.

Between August and September, consumer prices rose by 0.2%, the CSO said.

The categories that recorded the largest rises in the space of a month were Clothing & Footwear (+2.5%) and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels (+1.2%).

The Recreation, Sport & Culture division saw a decrease in prices of 1.9% and prices in the Furnishings, Household Equipment & Routine Household Maintenance division fell by 0.1%.

The CSO also published the National Average Prices list today, which includes typical household items and fuels.

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While a number of food items saw decreases, the cost of fuels unsurprisingly went up.

Anthony Dawson of the CSO said there were price decreases in the 12 months to September 2026 for a pound of butter (-57c), Irish cheddar per kg (-22c), 2 litres of full fat milk (-10c) and an 800g loaf of brown sliced pan (-2c).

Sirloin steak per kg, an 800g loaf of white sliced pan and a 2.5kg bag of potatoes all increased (+1c).

The national average price for a litre of diesel in September 2026 was €2.06, an increase of 37c on the same month last year. Petrol prices increased by 24c to €1.96 a litre.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have had drastic effects on the prices of fuels and led to inflation worldwide, which is something the government noted when announcing its budget for 2027 earlier this week.

Dermot Daly of Ernst and Young said that today’s figures “show that inflationary pressures continue to build”.

“The fact that all spending categories have now recorded annual price increases for three consecutive months highlights the breadth of the cost pressures facing Irish households and businesses.”

He added that some of the measures in the latest budget would help to alleviate some of those pressures.

“Consumers have shown resilience,” Daly said, noting that “household spending is likely to grow 2.5% after inflation this year”.

However, he also said that “many will have to prioritise essential purchases while taking a more considered approach to discretionary spending”.

“As we move closer to the important Christmas trading period, retailers will be hoping that consumer spending remains resilient despite ongoing cost pressures.”