Dublin: 17 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
Two men due in court in relation to murder of homeless man in Cork

The two men, aged 26 and 37, were arrested this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 21 Aug 2020, 11:47 AM
Timothy Hourihane.
Image: Provision Photography
Image: Provision Photography

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested and charged by gardaí investigating the murder of a 53-year-old homeless man in Cork last year. 

Timothy Hourihane was murdered at Mardyke Walk in Cork on 13 October 2019.  

Two men, aged 26 and 37, were arrested this morning. They are both due to appear before Cork District Court today.  

Hourihane was found in an unconscious state by members of Cork Fire Brigade on 13 October last year.  

He had been assaulted and had sustained extremely serious injuries to his head and body. He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he later died.

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

Orla Dwyer
