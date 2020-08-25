This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four men charged over attempted ATM thefts last year

The four men were arrested in the early hours of this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 1:54 PM
The scene after an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia in Co Cavan in August 2019.
Image: Garda Press Office
The scene after an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia in Co Cavan in August 2019.
The scene after an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia in Co Cavan in August 2019.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged four men in relation to separate incidents of the theft of ATMs in various locations across Cavan, Meath and Monaghan last year.

The four men, aged 26, 29, 34 and 38, were arrested in the early hours of this morning for offences contrary to section four of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and sections 72 and 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The charges follow ongoing investigations into the attempted theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on 3 April 2019; the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, on 14 August 2019; and the seizure of cash at an address in Moynalty, Co Meath, intended to facilitate the commission of organised crime.

The arrests were made by gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit and detective branches based in Carrickmacross, Bailieboro, Monaghan and Kells, following direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The four men were detained in Carrickmacross Garda Station in Co Monaghan, and have since been charged in relation to these incidents.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of the Special Criminal Court at 2.30pm today.

