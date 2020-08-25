Four men charged over attempted ATM thefts last year

The scene after an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia in Co Cavan in August 2019.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged four men in relation to separate incidents of the theft of ATMs in various locations across Cavan, Meath and Monaghan last year.

The four men, aged 26, 29, 34 and 38, were arrested in the early hours of this morning for offences contrary to section four of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and sections 72 and 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The charges follow ongoing investigations into the attempted theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on 3 April 2019; the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, on 14 August 2019; and the seizure of cash at an address in Moynalty, Co Meath, intended to facilitate the commission of organised crime.

The arrests were made by gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit and detective branches based in Carrickmacross, Bailieboro, Monaghan and Kells, following direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The four men were detained in Carrickmacross Garda Station in Co Monaghan, and have since been charged in relation to these incidents.

They are due to appear before a special sitting of the Special Criminal Court at 2.30pm today.

