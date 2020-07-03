Two men charged over burglary and assault in Clonmel

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to a burglary and assault that happened in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Wednesday.

They are due to appear before Youghal District Court at 10.30am today.

At around 5.30am on Wednesday, two men entered a house at Westgate Court, Irishtown, Clonmel, and stole a number of items.

The occupant of the house, a man in his 30s, was woken up during the burglary and chased one of the suspects down the road where he was then assaulted. He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí from Clonmel carried out a patrol of the Irishtown area and arrested a man, aged in his 20s. Whilst carrying out further enquiries gardaí discovered a man, aged in 30s, who was trying to dump some of the stolen property into a nearby river.

Both men were detained at Clonmel Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 before being charged.

