This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men charged over burglary and assault in Clonmel

A man in his 30s was assaulted during the incident on Wednesday.

By Órla Ryan Friday 3 Jul 2020, 8:34 AM
51 minutes ago 3,060 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5140460
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to a burglary and assault that happened in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Wednesday.

They are due to appear before Youghal District Court at 10.30am today.

At around 5.30am on Wednesday, two men entered a house at Westgate Court, Irishtown, Clonmel, and stole a number of items.

The occupant of the house, a man in his 30s, was woken up during the burglary and chased one of the suspects down the road where he was then assaulted. He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí from Clonmel carried out a patrol of the Irishtown area and arrested a man, aged in his 20s. Whilst carrying out further enquiries gardaí discovered a man, aged in 30s, who was trying to dump some of the stolen property into a nearby river.

Both men were detained at Clonmel Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 before being charged.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie