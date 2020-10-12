#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 12 October 2020
Three men arrested over shooting of teenager in Finglas released without charge

A male in his late teens was shot in Finglas in March.

By Órla Ryan Monday 12 Oct 2020, 7:37 AM
Fairlawn Road in Finglas (file photo)
Image: Google Maps
Fairlawn Road in Finglas (file photo)
Fairlawn Road in Finglas (file photo)
Image: Google Maps

THE THREE MEN arrested in connection with the shooting of a male in his late teens in Finglas in Dublin in March have been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.

The incident happened at Fairlawn Road in Finglas on Friday, 14 March. The teenager was seriously injured but survived.

The three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 40s, were arrested on Friday morning by gardaí attached to the Finglas Detective Unit.

They were detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act in Ronanstown and Blanchardstown garda stations, but have since been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

