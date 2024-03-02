MEPs reject mandatory health checks for driving licence renewals

A PROPOSAL FROM the European Commission that would see mandatory health checks for driving licence renewals has been rejected by the European Parliament this week.

The European Commission proposal centred around some motorists having to undergo regular medical tests and refresher courses to renew their driving licence, which critics said would impact older drivers disportionately.

While the proposals did not mention age-related assessments, it did suggest a “more targeted assessment of medical fitness, taking into account advances in medical treatment for diseases such as diabetes”.

However, MEPs this week rejected such a proposal, finding that there was a need to avoid discrimination and “to ensure their right to freedom of movement and participation in economic and social life”.

Licence renewals

MEPs agreed with drivers assessing their own fitness to drive when a driving licence is being issued and renewed, letting EU countries decide if the self-assessment should be replaced by a medical examination with a minimum set of checks on drivers’ eyesight and cardiovascular conditions amongst others.

They also voted for EU governments to put more effort into raising public awareness of mental and physical signals that may put a person at risk when driving.

There has been much speculation about what this might mean for older drivers, however in December last year Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers confirmed that there were “no plans” to change the rules regarding medical assessments for the over 70s.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last year that he was more in favour of drivers being assessed on their cognitive and physical ability rather than age.

The parliament agreed that driving licences should be valid for at least 15 years for motorcycles and cars, and five years for trucks and buses and that novice drivers would have to undergo a probationary driving period of at least two years during which they would be subject to certain restrictions, as is the case already in Ireland.

MEPs also agreed that inexperienced drivers should have stricter alcohol limits while driving imposed and stricter penalties for unsafe driving.

In addition, MEPs were also in favour of introducing a digital driving licence that would be available on a mobile phone and fully equivalent to the physical driver’s licence.