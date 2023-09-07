US healthcare tech company Merative to lay off around 100 workers in Dublin

THE US MEDICAL technology, data and analytics firm Merative, formerly IBM Watson Health, is set to lay off around one hundred of its Irish staff, The Journal understands.

In mid-August, roughly 250 Dublin-based workers at the company received an email notifying them that their positions were at risk. The company has not yet announced which employees are going to lose their jobs.

The same email also informed them that there would be a vote held to elect representatives from among them to liaise with management during the redundancy process.

It’s understood that the vote has been held and that seven representatives have been elected. So far, there appears to be no union involved.

The Journal also understands that minister for enterprise, trade and employment Simon Coveney has received a letter from Merative notifying him of the planned layoffs.

“Merative is considering a proposal to undertake further cost reduction efforts,” the email sent to employees last month read.

“This is one of many difficult but necessary steps we are taking to ensure the long-term health of our business for our clients and the people they serve. Unfortunately, this may result in a number of headcount redundancies in Ireland.”

Founded in 2022 after investment fund Francisco Partners bought IBM’s healthcare data and analytics assets, Merative is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan and has a second branch in Dublin city centre.

The company describes itself as “a data and software partner for health and government social services”.

Merative employees between 2,000 and 3,000 people globally, roughly 400 of whom work in Ireland.

The firm recently announced its plans to open three “global capability and innovation centres” in India, which is where The Journal understands the Irish-based jobs are likely to be moved.

As well as catering to the healthcare industry, Merative provides software services like Cúram, a system for processing social welfare details that was originally developed in Ireland while the company was still owned by IBM.

At the time of writing, Merative had not responded to requests for comment.