IT’S A SUNNY start to today, but “unsettled” conditions are forecast for the week ahead.

Met Éireann has said any mist, fog or patches of frost will clear quickly this morning to leave mostly dry conditions with sunny spells.

This afternoon will see cloud thicken in the midlands and south with outbreaks of rain developing in southern coastal areas.

During this evening, rain is forecast to turn persistent and heavy at times in Munster and south Leinster but staying mainly dry elsewhere apart from the odd shower.

The rainy conditions will extend across much of the country overnight, however, some parts of the northwest may stay dry.

It’s due to be a cloudy and damp start for much of the country tomorrow with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing northwards.

Drier and brighter weather is forecast to develop for a time in the south and southwest, however, further outbreaks of rain will move in again during the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann has said the rest of the week will be “unsettled” with spells of rain and strong winds at times.

Advertisement

Tomorrow night will see patchy rain and drizzle with some mist and fog forming as winds fall light over land.

Any patches of mist of drizzle will clear early on Thursday to leave a mix of cloud, sunny spells and a few showers, the forecast indicates.

During the afternoon, rain is forecast to spread across Munster, extending nationwide during the evening and turning heavy in places.

It’s expected to be breezy on Thursday night with outbreaks of rain clearing north to scattered showers.

Conditions are forecast to be mild and windy on Friday with sunny spells and showers. Met Éireann has said some of the showers may be heavy and thundery.

Rain and showers are expected on Friday night with some heavy downpours possible, bringing the chance of spot flooding.

It looks set to be a breezy day on Saturday with a spell of rain forecast to push northeastwards over the country, followed by sunny spells and showers.

Clear spells and scattered blustery showers are expected on Saturday night.

Met Éireann has said current indications are for a bright and blustery day on Sunday with sunshine and scattered showers.