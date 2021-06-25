#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 June 2021
Sunshine and scattered showers this weekend ... temperatures to hit up to 21 degrees

Met Éireann says today will be cool and fresh, with just a few sunny intervals.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 25 Jun 2021, 8:17 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

IT’S SET TO be a mix-bag of weather this weekend, with sunshine and scattered showers forecast. 

Met Éireann says today will be cool and fresh, with just a few sunny intervals. 

Scattered showers will mainly affect eastern coastal counties, with the chance of more prolonged showers there later in the day. 

Highest temperatures will range between 13 and 17 degrees. 

Tomorrow will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Scattered showers are to develop, but conditions are expected to become largely dry and sunny by the evening. 

Temperatures will reach up to 18 degrees tomorrow. 

Sunday is forecast to be largely dry, with cloud building up in the morning mixed with some sunshine. 

However, a few well scattered showers are expected to develop and there’s a chance of rain developing in southern and southeastern areas. 

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range between 16 and 20 degrees, possibly reaching 21 degrees in the south. 

Monday is forecast to have good sunny spells and mostly dry conditions with just some light isolated showers developing. 

Met Éireann says there’s a chance of some heavy showers moving into the southeast during the day. 

Tuesday is due to be a dry and sunny day with just the odd stray shower possible along northern coasts. 

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 23 degrees on Monday and up to 24 degrees on Tuesday. 

