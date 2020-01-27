Met Éireann extends snow and ice warning to entire country

A STATUS YELLOW snow and ice warning has been issued for the entire country and will remain in place until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann issued the warning this evening after “heavy snowfall” hit northwest regions this afternoon.

Met Éireann had issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the west of the country, to come into effect from last night until early today.

The forecaster has warned of “hazardous conditions” overnight and tomorrow morning due to compacted snow and ice.

The warning for the entire country is in effect from 10pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

Further falls of snow, meanwhile, have lead to icy stretches on roads and paths and some accumulations, especially in Connacht and Ulster today.

Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees in fresh southwest to west breezes with an extensive frost.

Tomorrow will start cold and frosty with icy stretches on untreated surfaces and some lying snow.

There will be a mix of sunshine and scattered wintry showers, the showers frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of hail and thunder there.

Highest temperatures will be between 4 to 7 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong along Atlantic coasts.