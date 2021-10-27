Localised flooding and thunderstorms expected as rain warning in place for 10 counties

IT’S GOING TO be a wet day ahead with rain warnings in place for 10 counties.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork kicked in at 3am this morning and will remain in place until 3am tomorrow.

Another Status Yellow rain warning for Kerry kicked in at 1am this morning and will remain in place until 1am tomorrow.

A third Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford. This kicked in at 5am this morning and will remain in place until 5am tomorrow.

With all three warnings, Met Éireann has said heavy spells of persistent rain will lead to localised flooding.

Looking at the general forecast, this morning will be mostly cloudy and wet with spells of heavy rain in many areas with localised flooding.

However, Met Éireann says it will be somewhat drier across the west and north with a few showers and some bright spells developing through the day.

It will remain cloudy and wet though in many southern and eastern parts with further outbreaks of rain.

Early tonight, further outbreaks of showery rain are to feed up from the south. These will be heaviest and most persistent across the south and east, bringing a continued risk of localised flooding.

Drier and clearer intervals will happen at times across the west and northwest.

Tomorrow, the heavy rain in the southeast and east is forecast to clear during the morning.

However, further showers or spells of rain are to push up from the southwest during the day with a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Sunny spells are expected to break through later in the morning and for the afternoon.

Met Éireann says conditions will be unsettled for the rest of the week with rain and showers. It’s expected to turn cooler, too, with temperatures returning to more normal values for this time of year.