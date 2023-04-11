'Very windy' days ahead as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warnings for 14 counties

TODAY AND TOMORROW are set to bring strong winds to many parts of the country, with two Status Yellow warnings coming into effect this afternoon and in the early hours of the morning.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued from 3pm to 9pm this evening for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

Met Éireann is warning of “strong westerly winds with very strong gusts expected for a short time Tuesday evening, causing some disruption” in those counties.

A second warning will then come into place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway and Mayo from 1am tomorrow until 5pm over “very strong west to northwest winds”.

Widespread gusts of between 90 and 110km/h are expected, with the strongest winds in coastal areas and over higher ground.

Advertisement

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Antrim and Down from 3pm until 3am, cautioning that “a period of strong winds bringing the potential for some disruption later on Tuesday and perhaps into the early hours of Wednesday”.

Today, the weather is expected to bring a dry and bright to start in many places before rain in the southwest spreads northwards and become widespread by early afternoon, according to Met Éireann.

There will be heavy downpours in places during the afternoon and evening, with a clearance to showers to follow later into Connacht and Munster. Highest temperatures will be around 7 to 11 degrees.

It will stay blustery tonight with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds particularly strong along Atlantic coasts.

“Rain will clear the northeast early tonight to clear spells and scattered heavy showers with possible hail. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Outbreaks of heavy rain will spread from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees,” Met Éireann expects.

Tomorrow will be “very windy” with “very strong and gusty northwest winds and gales in Atlantic coastal areas”.

“Mostly cloudy with spells of rain, heavy at times with local downpours. Rain will become confined to the northeast later with brighter weather and scattered showers developing elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.”