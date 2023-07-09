'Unsettled' few days ahead with thunderstorm and rainfall warnings in place today

IT’S SET TO be an ‘unsettled’ few days ahead with a number of thunderstorm and rainfall warnings in place today.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Clare, Tipperary, Waterford, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois and Offaly. This warning kicked in at 7.35am and will remain in place until 11am.

Another Status Yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare and Connacht. This warning will kick in at 1pm and will remain in place until 8pm.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be a chance of thunderstorms with spot flooding and a chance of hail.

The forecaster said this could lead to poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

The UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for the six counties in Northern Ireland. This kicks in at 10am and will remain in place until 9pm.

Looking at the general forecast, heavy showers with some thunderstorms wil move northwards and become widespread by noon.

Further heavy showers are forecast this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will see showers for a time, but they will die out in most areas. Showery rain will push into southern counties overnight.

Tomorrow, heavy showers in the south will gradually move northwards and will become widespread during the afternoon. They are expected to continue for the rest of the day with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible.

Met Éireann has said conditions in the week ahead will continue to be “unsettled”.

Tomorrow night will see further showers, but they’re forecast to become more isolated and there will be decent clear spells.

Tuesday is due to bring both sunshine and showers, heaviest and most widespread through the afternoon and evening with isolated thunderstorms possible.