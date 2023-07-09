Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 9 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# Mixed Bag
'Unsettled' few days ahead with thunderstorm and rainfall warnings in place today
Heavy showers are forecast this afternoon and evening.
1.0k
1
8 minutes ago

IT’S SET TO be an ‘unsettled’ few days ahead with a number of thunderstorm and rainfall warnings in place today.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Clare, Tipperary, Waterford, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois and Offaly. This warning kicked in at 7.35am and will remain in place until 11am.

Another Status Yellow thunderstorm and rainfall warning has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare and Connacht. This warning will kick in at 1pm and will remain in place until 8pm.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be a chance of thunderstorms with spot flooding and a chance of hail.

The forecaster said this could lead to poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

The UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for the six counties in Northern Ireland. This kicks in at 10am and will remain in place until 9pm. 

Looking at the general forecast, heavy showers with some thunderstorms wil move northwards and become widespread by noon. 

Further heavy showers are forecast this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will see showers for a time, but they will die out in most areas. Showery rain will push into southern counties overnight.

Tomorrow, heavy showers in the south will gradually move northwards and will become widespread during the afternoon. They are expected to continue for the rest of the day with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible.

Met Éireann has said conditions in the week ahead will continue to be “unsettled”.

Tomorrow night will see further showers, but they’re forecast to become more isolated and there will be decent clear spells.

Tuesday is due to bring both sunshine and showers, heaviest and most widespread through the afternoon and evening with isolated thunderstorms possible. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     