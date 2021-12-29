Unsettled end to 2021 as rain and wind forecast until New Years' Day

IT’S GOING TO be a dull and damp end to the year, as rainy conditions are set to continue over the coming days.

A weather advisory is currently in place nationwide, with Met Éireann warning that this week will be wet across the country.

It warns that spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils, may lead to localised flooding.

The advisory kicked in this morning and will remain in place until midnight on Saturday, New Years’ Day.

Looking at the general forecast, persistent rain this morning will mostly affect Leinster and Ulster, becoming more patchy in Connacht and Munster.

The rain will clear northwards by noon and this afternoon will be drier and brighter withs sunny spells, Met Éireann says.

Rain and drizzle is forecast to develop in the south this evening and will spread northwards early tonight, becoming widespread.

Tomorrow morning is expected to be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the south towards midday and will spread northwards through the afternoon at evening. This rain will be heavy at times, with localised flooding possible.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

New Years’ Eve is due to be mild and mainly dry. However, another band of rain is expected that night, which will spread northeastwards across the country.

Rain and drizzle is forecast to continue throughout New Years’ Day morning and will give way to some showers in the afternoon.

There is a possibility of heavy rain for a time in the south and southeast of the country that night, Met Éireann says.