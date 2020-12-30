Over 1,200 arrests of Irish people by Met Police this year

OVER 1,200 IRISH people were arrested by the UK’s Met Police up until the middle of October this year.

Data released to TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information legislation provides a breakdown of the offences people were arrested for from 1 January to 21 October 2020 – a total of 1,227.

Two Irish citizens were arrested as part of murder probes and 30 were arrested on suspicion of making a murder threat.

A total of eight Irish people were arrested on suspicion of rape this year, while another 28 were arrested on suspicion of other sexual offences.

Meanwhile, 13 Irish citizens were arrested on suspicion of harassment and two were arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Last year, a total of 1,178 arrests of Irish people were made by the Met Police up until 21 October of that year.

Most common offences

Similar to last year, the most common offence was assault. A total of 157 Irish people arrested over common assault offences.

Actual bodily harm (ABH) was the second most common offence at 92, followed closely by wanted on warrant at 91. A total of 34 people were arrested in investigations into grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Elsewhere, 24 Irish citizens were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

One person was arrested for a kidnapping offence.

In total, there were 90 separate offences that Irish people were arrested for, many of which were broken down into specific crimes.

For example, there were 11 separate listings for drug offences, as seen below.

Source: Met Police

In total, there were a total of 130 arrests made for such offences. The majority (44) related to possession of class B drugs.

Last year, a total of 65 drug offence arrests of Irish citizens were made.

Meanwhile, some 45 Irish people were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, while 58 were arrested in probes into public order issues.

Driving offences

A total of 27 Irish people were arrested for having a positive breath test, up from 17 last year. A further seven were arrested for refusing a breath test.

A total of 10 Irish people were arrested on suspicion of being drunk while in charge of a motor vehicle, while nine were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Two Irish people were arrested on suspicion of vehicle tampering and 33 were arrested as part of investigations into vehicle theft.

Another 20 people were arrested as part of investigations into criminal damage of motor vehicles.