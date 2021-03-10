#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 10 March 2021
Advertisement

Met Police officer arrested in connection with disappearance of woman missing in London

The marketing executive went missing after leaving a friend’s home in Clapham late on 3 March.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 6:52 AM
35 minutes ago 5,773 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5377008
A Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images
A Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week
A Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images

A METROPOLITAN POLICE officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London last week.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham at about 9pm on 3 March.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement a serving Metropolitan Police officer had been arrested at an address in Kent in connection with Everard’s disappearance.

“He has been taken into custody at a London police station where he remains,” the statement said.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: “The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.

“I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work.”

The Met said a woman had also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“She has also been taken into custody at a London police station,” the police statement said.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards is aware. Sarah’s family has been kept updated of these developments.”

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast-moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah.

“We have seen an overwhelming response from the public and I repeat my request for anyone with information that may be relevant to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Everard is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She was last captured on a doorbell camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm.

On Tuesday evening, police put up a cordon outside a block of flats near where the footage was recorded.

The search was focused on the Poynders Court housing complex on Poynders Road, and forensics officers could be seen examining the area.

Sniffer dogs were also used to search the nearby Oaklands Estate and gardens in surrounding streets, while other officers were lifting covers and searching drains along the A205.

The Met said it had received more than 120 calls from the public and had visited 750 homes in the area as part of the investigation.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie