Facebook and Instagram experience outages as Meta says it's trying to fix the problem

META PLATFORMS FACEBOOK and Instagram are both out of service, with many reporting they cannot access their accounts.

Users of the social media platforms have complained that they cannot access content on them and cannot post.

Meta’s head of communications Andy Stone wrote in a post on X (Twitter) that the company was aware of the issues and was working to fix them.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

At around 4pm today, the monitoring website Downdetector logged almost 8,000 complaints from Irish users.

Some Facebook users have said they were logged out of their accounts and were unable to log back in. Others have said they are unable to change their password.

The message that greets users trying to access Instagram content. The Journal (Screenshot) The Journal (Screenshot)

Facebook and Instagram have over four billion users combined worldwide.

The issue has prompted X (Twitter) owner Elon Musk to post saying his company’s servers are up.

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Meta has been contacted by The Journal and asked for comment.

More to follow.