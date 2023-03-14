Mark Zuckerberg confirms a further 10,000 jobs are to be cut globally at Meta

FACEBOOK’S PARENT COMPANY Meta is set to cut its global workforce by around 10,000, just months after laying off 11,000 employees.

In a post on Facebook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed 5,000 open roles will be left unfilled as part of a “Year of Efficiency”.

“Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired,” wrote Zuckerberg.

“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” he added.

“It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success. We will support people in the same ways we have before and treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve.”

Zuckerberg said these layoffs will begin in late April, though he added that “timelines for international teams will look different”.

‘Leaner is better’

Zuckerberg said he was surprised with how many things “have gone faster” since laying off 11,000 people in November of last year.

Under the heading of ‘Leaner is Better’, he wrote: “A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster.

“People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling.

“That’s why in our Year of Efficiency, we are focused on cancelling projects that are duplicative or lower priority and making every organization as lean as possible.”