Quiz: How much do you know about meteors and asteroids?

IF YOU WERE paying attention this weekend you may have witnessed the “celestial fireworks display” as the Perseid meteor shower reached its peak.
We’re not going to ask you to tell the difference between meteors and asteroids (asteroids are much bigger bigger; meteors are when a bit of an asteroid burns up on entering the Earth’s atmosphere) but we do want to see what you know about them.
Since humans found out about asteroids (in 1801, thanks to an Italian astronomer called Giuseppe Piazzi), we have been fascinated by the possibilities they pose.
Was human life brought to planet Earth via an asteroid? Will a huge shower take us out one day? Who knows. Either way, these travelling space rocks have been the creative inspiration for disaster movies, novels, and theories about the beginning of human life itself.
So, in the weekend that saw the cosmic wonders of asteroids entering the earth’s orbit, we want to know, how much do you know about asteroids and meteors?
