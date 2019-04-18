This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
From Swords Central to Charlemont: here's what ten of Dublin's new Metrolink stations will look like

The NTA has published artist’s impressions of 10 proposed stations on the line.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 9:34 AM
37 minutes ago 3,975 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4597798

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority has released a series of drawings which give an artist’s impression of what a number of the proposed Metrolink stations will look like.

Images of ten stations across a section of the line were released by the authority yesterday, following the publication of the project’s ‘Preferred Route’ last month.

They show impressions of stations on the northside at Seatown, Swords Central, Dublin Airport, Northwood, Collins Avenue, Griffith Park, Glasnevin and Mater, and on the southside at Tara and Charlemont.

Seatown Source: Metrolink

Swords Centrak Source: Metrolink

Airport Source: Metrolink

The new route has 16 stops in total, from Estuary in Swords on the northside to Charlemont near Ranelagh on the southside.

Last month, the NTA confirmed that the project would not continue south of the Charlemont stop, which would have involved an upgrade to the Luas Green line and led to its potential closure for up to four years.

Northwood Source: Metrolink

Collins Avenue Source: Metrolink

Griffith Park St Source: Metrolink

A proposed upgrade of the Luas Green Line will instead occur “at an appropriate point in the future”, although the authority said this may not happen for up to 20 years.

Other high-profile changes meant the acquisition of a pitch belonging to Na Fianna GAA club will no longer be required for the construction of the Griffith Park station.

Glasnevin Station Source: Metrolink

Mater Source: Metrolink

Meanwhile the demolition of apartments at Hart’s Corner are no longer required for the Glasnevin station.

However, the artist’s impression of the Glasnevin station suggests that a number of buildings in the area will still require demolition, while an apartment block on Townsend Street will still be demolished for the Tara station.

Tara St Station Source: Metrolink

Charlemont St Source: Metrolink

The project, which the authority is aiming to have under construction by 2021, is expected to create around 4,000 jobs and to be operational by 2027.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

