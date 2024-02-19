Oral hearings on Dublin MetroLink project to begin today

ORAL HEARINGS ON the planned MetroLink for Dublin are set to begin today.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the Department of Housing and two local authorities are due to make presentations to An Bord Pleanála at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin about the planned metro rail line for the capital.

The MetroLink would run north to south, featuring 16 new stations from Swords to Charlemont, and is forecast to carry 53 million passengers per year.

TII lodged a Draft Railway Order seeking permission for the project last year and received 318 submissions in response, with An Bord Pleanála deciding to hold oral hearings to facilitate third parties expressing their concerns.

Fingal County Council, Dublin City Council and the Department of Housing will each engage with the planning authority for around half an hour, with 15 minutes allocated to An Taisce and ten minutes to the Office of Public Works.

It will be Transport Infrastructure Ireland, though, that accounts for the bulk of the day, with 15 minutes allocated for a presentation giving an overview of the project followed by up to four hours to address a list of matters for discussion.

These include identifying any errors or proposed changes to existing documented plans and addressing the implications of any policy or legislation changes since the application for the project was first lodged, such as the Climate Action Plan and the Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy.

It is expected that the OPW will clash with TII over the impact of the MetroLink on St Stephen’s Green.

In a submission, the OPW expressed concern that the line “would have a direct, severe, negative, profound and permanent impact” on St Stephen’s Green heritage value and said the risk of damage “is unacceptable”.

The oral hearings are due to run on 23 days between now and 28 March.

Other parties set to speak at the hearings include various politicians, residents associations, Lidl Ireland, the Mater Misericordiae and the Children’s University Hospitals, the Abbey Theatre, Trinity College and Irish Life Assurance.