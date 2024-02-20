MetroLink terminus should be moved from southside stop to city centre, local FF TD tells hearing

THE TERMINUS FOR Dublin’s MetroLink station should be moved from Charlemont to the city centre, Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has told the second day of an oral hearing into the project.

The Dublin Bay South TD called for the terminus to be moved to either the St Stephen’s Green or Tara Street station, saying that while it makes sense to link Dublin Airport with a city centre location, it is “highly unusual” that the MetroLink “doesn’t terminate in a city centre location”.

The proposed MetroLink will have 16 new stations running from Swords to Charlemont and carry 53 million passengers annually. Construction is set to begin next year, with an opening year of 2035.

The 18.8km route will have an end-to-end journey time of 25 minutes and serve residential areas including Ballymun and Glasnevin, as well as the City Centre and Dublin Airport, and will link to Irish Rail, Luas and bus services.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) lodged a Draft Railway Order seeking permission for the project last year and received 318 submissions in response, with An Bord Pleanála deciding to hold oral hearings to facilitate third parties expressing their concerns.

The oral hearings are scheduled to run for around five weeks until 28 March.

Addressing the hearing this morning, O’Callaghan said that Charlemont was chosen for the terminus for the sole reason that it could facilitate a potential upgrade to the Luas Green line.

Charlemont is a residential area in Dublin 2 between Ranelagh and Portobello. It is already served by the Luas Green line.

In 2019, the National Transport Authority (NTA) decided that the MetroLink would not continue past the Charlemont stop and that a proposed upgrade of the Luas Green Line would occur “at an appropriate point in the future”, although the NTA said this may not happen for up to 20 years.

Artist's impression of the Dublin MetroLink Charlemont station.

O’Callaghan said that Charlemont is not a major rail hub, is not a city centre location and is a “minor Luas location”, deeming it “an unusual choice” for a terminus.

He said the area will not be capable of supporting the estimated 10 million people that will visit the Charlemont station each year, saying it will have a “detrimental impact” on the surrounding residential area.

€650 million

O’Callaghan also said that TII has not substantiated the reason why Charlemont is being chosen as the city centre location, and argued that St Stephen’s Green would be a more suitable terminus for the project.

He said that as part of the Metro North project in 2011, An Bord Pleanála established St Stephen’s Green as an optimal city centre terminus and “some respect should be given to that previous decision”.

Metrolink director Aidan Foley confirmed that the cost of bringing MetroLink from St Stephen’s Green to Charlemont would be €650 million

“This seems an inordinate amount for 1km of tunnel,” O’Callaghan told the hearing, reiterating his point that the only explanation of spending this amount of money on it could be for the future upgrading of the Green Luas line.

Independent Senator Michael McDowell also said that it was clear that Charlemont was chosen as the terminus in order to integrate the Luas Green line in the future.

“I believe that the ulterior motive is to progress that particular project and that virtually everything that’s being done is being done with a view of its long-term implementation, even though at political level, it’s been interrupted on a number of occasions,” McDowell said.

Of the two road accesses to Charlemont, McDowell said that Grand Parade is “constantly traffic jammed at all times of the day” which would make it “virtually inaccessible” for through traffic to collect people to drop them off.

The other access point to the terminus is the Dartmouth Road, which McDowell said is quiet to the point of being “almost unused”.

There will be no taxi rank and no bus service close to the station, with a bus service on Ranelagh road “some distance away”, he added. TII said that their research had shown that people would mostly use bus and rail services to get to the station.

“Nobody with any degree of imagination would have selected Charlemont as the south city terminus if it were not for wanting to progress the green Luas line development. It’s the most unobvious place that you can imagine.”

‘Near impossible’ to drive through Phibsborough

Earlier this morning, Senator Marie Sherlock told the hearing that it will be “near impossible” to drive through Phibsborough during the height of the construction of the MetroLink.

The Labour senator told An Bord Pleanála that she believes the impact the construction will have on traffic in the Phibsborough and Glasnevin areas had been “downplayed” by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Artist's impression of the Dublin MetroLink entrance at Glasnevin North.

She also said that residents in these areas have “well-founded fears about the impact” the construction could have on their homes, and whether they would be excluded from a scheme to cover possible damage to homes based on their location.

Sherlock told the hearing that she is “very passionate and hopeful about the transformative impact” that Metrolink can have on inner-city communities in terms of reducing congestion, and improving the air quality and quality of life for those in the area.

However, the Dublin Central senator told the hearing that there is concern about the traffic management related to the project in Glasnevin, particularly for Phibsborough, Mobhi Road and Harts Corner.

“I believe there has been a downplaying of the traffic impact on these areas,” Sherlock said.

MetroLink estimates that it will take 105 months to build the Griffith Park station, while it also estimates that there will be over 100 heavy duty construction vehicles entering or exiting the construction site of the Glasnevin station on a daily basis over two years.

“To my mind, that is a serious traffic impact. It’s not good enough to say the site is in off the road and won’t have an impact because I believe it will have a very sizeable impact on Phibsborough,” she said.

I’m no engineer, but to my mind, it will be near impossible to get cars through Phibsborough at the height of the construction of the project.

Sherlock said there are two schools and “one of the biggest GAA clubs in the country” on Mobhí Road, and highlighted concerns of those in the area regarding the routing of haulage vehicles out of sites at Griffith Park, Glasnevin and the Mater.

Matthew Foy, a traffic and transportation expert at Jacobs Engineering, told Sherlock that in relation to the Glasnevin station, no lanes will be reduced and there will be a priority junction access into the site.

He said there will be between five to ten construction vehicle movements per hour, adding: “Very minimal delays would occur as a result of that traffic.”

Sherlock said she was not satisfied that the disruption would be minimal.

Residents’ ‘anxiety’

Sherlock also raised a number of concerns that residents have about the impact of tunnelling on their properties. She described the “anxiety and trepidation” felt by residents about MetroLink.

“Some residents feel that they can’t even engage with TII, such is the level as anxiety with regards to the project,” she said.

There is “very serious concern” about the impact on houses in Prospect Square and the surrounding areas, which are over 100 years old, she said.

She also asked TII to revisit the parameters of the Property Owners’ Protection Scheme (POPS), a voluntary scheme available to residents whose properties lie within 30 metres of the edge of the MetroLink Tunnel Alignment, or 50 metres of station structures.

While she accepted that international practice sets these distances, ”there is a fear for those houses that are beyond 30 metres”, she said.

“Any of the residents I have spoken to, nobody is looking to make money out of this, but they have well-founded fears about the impact on their houses.”

She asked whether TII would cover the cost where damage in excess of €45,000 occurs to a house. But MetroLink project director Aidan Foley said they “have to draw a limit as to how much TII are willing to pay for this scheme”.

“You won’t find TII wanting in this regard. Obviously, we don’t want our project to damage properties, that’s why we put in this scheme. It can’t just be carte blanche to say that any amount sought by a resident for a property affected will be covered,” he said.

Foley said that residents can engage with TII if they feel that the construction has caused damage in excess of the €45,000 limit to their homes, adding: “It would be our expectation that we would reach an agreement rather than it having to go to the courts.”

Other parties set to speak at the hearings include residents associations, Lidl Ireland, the Mater Misericordiae and the Children’s University Hospitals, the Abbey Theatre, Trinity College and Irish Life Assurance.