Mexico flight diverted to Shannon Airport after medical emergency

A HOLIDAY FLIGHT to Mexico was diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after the crew declared a medical emergency over the North Atlantic.

Thomson flight BY-182, operated by TUI Airways, was travelling from Manchester, England to Cancun, Mexico at the time.

The flight was over two hours into its journey and around 1,200 kilometres west of the Ireland when the crew turned around and opted to divert to Shannon.

The crew of the Boeing 787-900 jet reported they had a male passenger on board who had suffered two seizures.

The flight crew also confirmed that there was a doctor on board who was caring for the patient.

When it was confirmed that the flight would be diverting to Shannon, the National Ambulance Service was alerted and requested to dispatch resources to the airport.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit were sent to the airport ahead of the aircraft’s arrival.

The flight landed at 4.04pm and was met at the terminal by medical personnel and airport staff.

The patient was later transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It’s not clear whether the flight will continue to Mexico or return to Manchester.