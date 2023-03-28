MI5 increases terror threat level in Northern Ireland from 'substantial' to 'severe'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MI5 HAS INCREASED the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from substantial to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.
That’s according to a written statement to MPs from Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
“The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” Heaton-Harris said in the statement.
The Northern Ireland secretary added that a “small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence.”
“Over the last 25 years, Northern Ireland has transformed into a peaceful society,” said Heaton-Harris.
“The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement demonstrates how peaceful and democratic politics improve society.
“However, a small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence.
“In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland-related terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public.
“These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.”
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was attacked shortly after 8pm on 22 February at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, Co Tyrone.
He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.
The investigation into his attempted murder is primarily focused on the New IRA after a typed message appeared on a wall in Derry, purportedly from the organisation and claiming responsibility for Caldwell’s attempted murder.
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “The independent assessment means the threat has moved from an attack is ‘likely’ to an attack is ‘highly likely’.
“This is part of an ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5.
“We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.
“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities.”
Byrne also thanked the community and political leaders in Northern Ireland for their support for the PSNI in recent times.
“We will not be deterred from delivering a visible, accessible and responsive community focused policing service to keep people safe,” said the PSNI Chief Constable.
The increased terror threat comes ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
-With additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper
