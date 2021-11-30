Mica redress: Package for homeowners capped at €420,000

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a support package for families affected by the mica crisis that will see remediation capped at €420,000 per home.

The package was announced by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien this afternoon. It will cover an estimated 7,500 homes, including 1,000 social homes, at a total cost of €2.2 billion.

Homeowners will be entitled to €145 per square foot on the first 1,000 feet of their property, with the figure dropping to €110 per square foot after that threshold is exceeded.

O’Brien noted that the figure is €800 million more than the existing scheme. He said the scheme covers all remediation options, including demolition.

The Fianna Fáil minister noted that the Government must ensure that the owners of smaller homes affected by mica are not “discriminated against” in terms of the rates of grants they receive per square foot.

“This newly enhanced scheme ensures absolute parity of treatment for the north west coast and east coast and in some instances goes further,” he said.

Those impacted can rebuild their homes and more importantly they can rebuild their lives that have been so badly impacted.

Holiday homes are not included in the scheme, while rental properties are included if they are registered with the Residential Tenancies Board. O’Brien said it is estimated that this applies to “around 900″ properties.

It was also announced that an industry levy will be introduced in 2023, which will deal with the scheme and other home defect issues.

Today’s announcement comes almost two months after a government report estimated that the scheme could cost up to €3.2 billion.

That report was slammed by campaign groups because it suggested that, while houses that required some external demolition and repair would be entitled to 100% of their costs covered, complete demolition and rebuild would not be 100% covered.

Campaigners such as the Mica Action Group say that the scheme should cover 100% of the costs incurred by homeowners, including costs such as renting a home while their house was being repaired or rebuilt.

It has been estimated that there may be 5,000 to 6,000 homes affected by the mica crisis, primarily in Mayo and Donegal.

The crisis arises from the presence of a natural mineral, muscovite mica, in the concrete blocks used to build homes.

The presence of mica absorbs moisture, weakens the concrete and causes cracked and crumbling walls in homes.