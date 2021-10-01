#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Mica redress scheme could cost up to €3.2bn, report finds

The report also recommends 100% redress for some of those affected.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 1 Oct 2021, 9:36 AM
41 minutes ago 2,874 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5562761
A defective block at today's Leinster House protest.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
A defective block at today's Leinster House protest.
A defective block at today's Leinster House protest.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A GOVERNMENT REPORT into homes affected by defective Mica blocs has found that a redress scheme for impacted property owners could cost up to €3.2 billion.

The report also recommends 100% redress for some of those affected with an estimated cost to the tax payer of €1.4 billion.

The revised scheme would cover the costs to affected homeowners of fixing their damaged houses. However, those who have to demolish and rebuild their homes may not receive 100% redress.

The report was commissioned by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, and states that the maximum estimated number of private homes in Donegal affected could be as high as 4,800, with a further 1,000 social housing units potentially impacted.

The report found that damage to houses was made worse in some cases by the locations they were built in. 

“In many of the affected dwellings, the problems appear to have been exacerbated by their location in geographic areas of severe exposure and the ingress of moisture into the concrete blocks,” it reads.

“The problems were possibly accelerated by the extreme weather conditions arising in
the winters of 2009 and 2010.” 

The report outlines the initial projection of €150,000 per home and that based on 6,600 homes, the likely overall cost of redress was estimated at just under €1 billion.

Related Reads

30.09.21 Explainer: Mica, crumbling blocks and the campaign for 100% redress
21.09.21 Mica redress: Tánaiste says 'it's not the government's money' so 'we must have cost control'

“On the basis of actual applications and approvals therefore, the projected cost of remediating homes under the Scheme, as well as remediating social homes, has risen by almost 50% in recent months and is now estimated at €1.4 billion,” it says. 

“Based on the homeowners’ final submission the estimated costs of the changes requested could rise by €1.8bn to €3.2bn.

“This is on the basis of capital works and associated costs only and does not take account of potential costs for items sought such as; compensation for homeowners and inclusion of all non-residential buildings impacted.” 

O’Brien is expected to send the draft report to coalition leaders before bringing further recommendations to Cabinet.

The government has already given a commitment that they will enhance the existing redress scheme for residents affected by defective Mica blocks in Mayo and Donegal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

O’Brien has acknowledged that the current scheme is not working as originally intended. 

In a statement, the Department of Housing said the Minister understands the stress and the hardship which affected homeowners are facing and assured them that enhancements would be made to the current scheme. 

With reporting by Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie