Quiz: Michael D Higgins is 80 this weekend - how much do you know about him?

The politician, poet and sociologist turns 80 on Sunday. How much do you know about him?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 16 Apr 2021, 9:30 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

BREITHLÁ SHONA DUIT, a Uachtaráin.

It’s Michael D Higgins’ birthday this Sunday. On tonight’s Late Late Show, RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy will interview the President, who has inspired cultural pride, reflection on British colonialism, and tea cosies during his time in Áras an Uachtaráin.

So how much do you know about the man himself?

What county is Michael D Higgins, and that accent of his, from?
Co Galway
Co Clare

Co Dublin
Co Donegal
What was Michael D a lecturer of at what was the precursor to NUI Galway?
Arts and Literature
History

Languages
Political Science and Sociology
What pure breed of dog is Michael D Higgins partial to?
Bernese Mountain Dogs
St Bernards

Collie Sheep Dogs
Ones that are almost bigger than him
What was the first political party Michael D Higgins joined as a student in 1966?
Fine Gael
Fianna Fáil

Labour
Sinn Féin
Higgins was appointed Minister for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht in 1993. On Hallowe'en of what year did he set up the Irish language television station Teilifís na Gaeilge, which would later become TG4?
1993
1995

1996
1998
Michael D Higgins speaks English, Irish and what other language?
Spanish
Manx

Chinese
Esperanto
What does the 'D' in Michael D Higgins stand for?
Daithí
Daniel

Dominic
Diego
Michael D is the subject of a song "Michael D. Rocking in the Dáil" by which Irish act?
Aslan
Rubber Bandits

Sawdoctors
Clannad
Michael D previously served as president of which League of Ireland football club?
Bohemians
Limerick FC

St Patrick's Athletic
Galway United
Which of the following is NOT the name of a Michael D Higgins poem?
The death of the Red Cow
The Prophets are Weeping

The Ass
The Heights of Macchu Picchu
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Oh dear. Sure look, it's just a quiz.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fair play.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Jesus, that's good going!
Share your result:

