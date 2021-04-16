Quiz: Michael D Higgins is 80 this weekend - how much do you know about him?

BREITHLÁ SHONA DUIT, a Uachtaráin.
It’s Michael D Higgins’ birthday this Sunday. On tonight’s Late Late Show, RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy will interview the President, who has inspired cultural pride, reflection on British colonialism, and tea cosies during his time in Áras an Uachtaráin.
So how much do you know about the man himself?
