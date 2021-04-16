Quiz: Michael D Higgins is 80 this weekend - how much do you know about him?

BREITHLÁ SHONA DUIT, a Uachtaráin.

It’s Michael D Higgins’ birthday this Sunday. On tonight’s Late Late Show, RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy will interview the President, who has inspired cultural pride, reflection on British colonialism, and tea cosies during his time in Áras an Uachtaráin.

So how much do you know about the man himself?

What county is Michael D Higgins, and that accent of his, from? Co Galway Co Clare

Co Dublin Co Donegal What was Michael D a lecturer of at what was the precursor to NUI Galway? Arts and Literature History

Languages Political Science and Sociology What pure breed of dog is Michael D Higgins partial to? Bernese Mountain Dogs St Bernards

Collie Sheep Dogs Ones that are almost bigger than him What was the first political party Michael D Higgins joined as a student in 1966? Fine Gael Fianna Fáil

Labour Sinn Féin Higgins was appointed Minister for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht in 1993. On Hallowe'en of what year did he set up the Irish language television station Teilifís na Gaeilge, which would later become TG4? 1993 1995

1996 1998 Michael D Higgins speaks English, Irish and what other language? Spanish Manx

Chinese Esperanto What does the 'D' in Michael D Higgins stand for? Daithí Daniel

Dominic Diego Michael D is the subject of a song "Michael D. Rocking in the Dáil" by which Irish act? Aslan Rubber Bandits

Sawdoctors Clannad Michael D previously served as president of which League of Ireland football club? Bohemians Limerick FC

St Patrick's Athletic Galway United Which of the following is NOT the name of a Michael D Higgins poem? The death of the Red Cow The Prophets are Weeping

