Tuesday 13 August, 2019
'Every family's worst nightmare': Higgins and Varadkar offer condolences to family of Nóra Quoirin

Police confirmed earlier today that a body found in Malaysia is that of Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 3:47 PM
53 minutes ago 6,639 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4764139
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have sent their condolences to the family of Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin. 

Police in Malaysia have confirmed that a body found earlier today has been identified as that of Nóra. 

Nóra had been missing from the holiday resort of Dusun in Seremban, not far from Kuala Lumpur, since 4 August.

She is the daughter of an Irish mother and French father and so carries an Irish passport. 

Earlier today police told reporters that search and rescue teams found the body around 2km from the Dunsun resort where the 15-year-old had been staying with her family. 

The girl’s unclothed body was winched out of a jungle ravine and taken by helicopter to hospital, where she was identified by her parents.  

President Michael D Higgins has this afternoon expressed his sympathy to the Quoirin family. 

“Sabina and I offer our deepest condolences to Nóra’s parents, Meabh and Sebastian, to Nóra’s siblings and to her extended family,” Higgins said.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland, I would also like to express my gratitude for the assistance given by the Malaysian authorities in the search for Nóra, for the volunteers who answered the call to join the search and for all those throughout Malaysia, Ireland, Britain and France who offered what support they could,” he said.

Our thoughts and prayers are now with Nóra’s family, at this most difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam. 

nora-7 Nóra Quoirin Source: LBT/family

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also expressed his condolences to the Quoirin family. 

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Nóra Quoirin’s parents, siblings and wider family at this unimaginably difficult time. They have experienced every family’s worst nightmare,” Varadkar said. 

“I’d like to pay tribute to everyone who searched for Nóra. May she rest in peace.” 

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the Irish embassy is in contact with Malaysian authorities about the discovery of a body. He said the Irish and French embassies in Malaysia are working together to provide assistance to the Quoirin family.

“At this harrowing time all of our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” he said. 

Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said today’s news is “just devastating”. 

I mean, you don’t have to be a parent to to be emotionally attached to the issue. But I think we all woke up everyday hoping it was good news. A beautiful girl, it’s just devastating.

“I know there’s a lot of care and attention being given to the family and the Irish state and Foreign Affairs and doing what they can to support them.

“It’s just the news the family didn’t want, and everyone in the country didn’t want. So I think Irish hearts are pretty broken hearing the news today,” Ó Ríordáin said.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie



