'She is so precious to us': Family of Nora Quoirin offer €10,000 reward for information

A garda liaison officer has been deployed to Malaysia and UK officers have also joined the search effort.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 12 Aug 2019, 12:48 PM
32 minutes ago 3,786 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4762318
Nora was on holiday in Malaysia with her family when she disappeared.
Image: LBT/Family
Nora was on holiday in Malaysia with her family when she disappeared.
Nora was on holiday in Malaysia with her family when she disappeared.
Image: LBT/Family

THE FAMILY OF missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin have offered a reward of 50,000 Malaysian Ringgit (around €10,633) for information leading to the return of their daughter.

Nora, who has special needs, has been missing from the holiday resort of Dusun in Seremban, not far from Kuala Lumpur, since 4 August.

The missing girl has an Irish passport as her mother is Irish and a garda liaison officer has been deployed to Malaysia to assist local authorities.

In a new statement today Nora’s family said they received a donation of 50,000 MYR from an anonymous Belfast-based business for information that directly helps them to find the girl.

“Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born,” the family said.

“She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her.”

They said police have been working extremely hard to bring their daughter home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police hotline on 01112285058 or email the Lucie Blackman Trust on ops@btrust.org.

Officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency and Scotland Yard have now also joined in search efforts to locate the teenager. 

Her case is still being treated as a missing person case but Malaysian authorities say they are not ruling out other possibilities. 

A team of over 300 people, along with sniffer dogs, helicopters and drones have been involved in the search through jungle terrain to find her.

