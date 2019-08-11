This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hundreds take part in search for missing girl Nóra Quoirin

Nóra’s family believe she was abducted.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 2:11 PM
22 minutes ago 1,906 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4761309
Meabh Quoirin - the mother of a missing girl Nora Quoirin speaks to police officers as Nóra's father Sebastien Quoirin, centre, stands beside her.
Image: Chris Jung/PA
Meabh Quoirin - the mother of a missing girl Nora Quoirin speaks to police officers as Nóra's father Sebastien Quoirin, centre, stands beside her.
Meabh Quoirin - the mother of a missing girl Nora Quoirin speaks to police officers as Nóra's father Sebastien Quoirin, centre, stands beside her.
Image: Chris Jung/PA

THE HUNT FOR missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin has stretched into its second week today, with hundreds of people scouring the jungle in Malaysia despite it being a major Muslim holiday.

Nóra (15), who has special needs, went missing from the resort of Dusun in Seremban, not far from Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, a day after checking into the resort with her family.

They believe she was abducted, but police have classified it as a missing person case.

Nóra’s mother Meabh yesterday spoke in an emotional video released by Royal Malaysia Police, expressing gratitude from her and the teen’s father Sebastien Quoirin to those searching for their missing daughter. 

Today, even as millions celebrated the Eid al-Adha festival in the Muslim-majority country, a search team almost 300 strong trekked through dense jungle near the resort in southwest Malaysia.

The search team includes helicopters, sniffer dogs and drones, but no trace of the teenager has been found so far.

Officials narrowed the search area over the weekend as they believe that Nóra cannot have strayed far from the resort, and have also been playing a recording of her mother’s voice through megaphones.

Police have also launched a new hotline number for the public to report any information about her. A Garda Liaison Officer has also been deployed to Kuala Lumpur in recent days to assist with the case. 

Nóra’s family say it would be extremely unusual for the reserved youngster to have wandered off on her own.

While officially treating it as a missing person case, police say they have not ruled out other possibilities. An open window was found in the cottage where the family was staying at the resort.

A number of people have also been questioned, and police are examining fingerprints found on a window, and looking into reports that villagers heard a truck early on the morning that Nóra disappeared. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland confirmed this week it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

With reporting from © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie