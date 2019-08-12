This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Officers from UK's National Crime Agency and Scotland Yard assisting in search for missing Nora Quoirin

It was announced in recent days that a Garda liaison officer was deployed to Malaysia to assist local authorities.

By Conor McCrave Monday 12 Aug 2019, 8:02 AM
44 minutes ago
Meabh Quoirin thanks Malaysian authorities for their efforts to find Nora.
Image: Chris Jung
Image: Chris Jung

OFFICERS FROM the UK have joined in the search efforts to locate 15-year-old Nora Quoirin who has been missing in Malaysia for more than a week.

On Friday, it was revealed that a Garda liaison officer was deployed to Malaysia to assist with efforts to locate the young girl.

Nora is the daughter of an Irish mother and French father and so carries an Irish passport.

Her family had been living in London before travelling on a family holiday to the Malaysian resort of Dusun in Seremban, near the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, on 3 August.

A spokesperson for the UK’s National Crime Agency confirmed that officers from the NCA, and the Metropolitan Police were also assisting in efforts to find her.

“The National Crime Agency, the Met Police and An Garda Síochana are working together to help and support the Malaysian authorities relating to Nora Quoirin’s disappearance,” a spokesperson said.

Malaysian authorities yesterday established a hotline which anyone with information can use to contact police.

It is still being treated as a missing person case but authorities in the Southeast Asian country say they are not ruling out other possibilities.

Hundreds of police and volunteers have been helping in the search over the past week.

A search team of over 300 people, along with sniffer dogs, helicopters and drones set out on a trek through jungle terrain in a bid to find her.

In a video circulating on social media, Nora’s mother Meabh Quoirin thanked search teams and the local community for their efforts.

“We are so grateful for everything you are doing for us, everyone here and everyone helping who is not here,” she said.

“We are extremely impressed at the effort, your expertise, your dedication and we hope you find Nora.”

About the author:

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

