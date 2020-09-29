Michael D'Arcy made speech in favour of Bill backed by funds sector ahead of appointment to IAIM

SENATOR MICHAEL D’ARCY spoke in favour of legislation the Irish funds industry has been lobbying for for years, in his last Seanad speech.

Yesterday it emerged the former junior finance minister is to resign his seat in the Seanad to become chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM), a representative body for the funds and investment industry.

D’Arcy was Minister of State at the Department of Finance from 2017 to 2020. He had responsibility for financial services and insurance, and worked on policy related to the funds sector.

Speaking in the Seanad last Wednesday, D’Arcy agreed with current Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Seán Fleming, that the Investment Limited Partnership Bill is “boring” and “very technical” but added “we have to get through it, and the devil is very much in the detail in this case”.

Fleming also spoke in favour of the Bill.

“We are talking about the private equity sector in respect of financial services for Ireland,” D’Arcy noted, adding that the financial services sector employs about 16,000 people here.

“From my experience, investors are significantly ahead of everyone else. They are the people with private equity funds and who administer the moneys that will be crucial if we are serious about sustainable finance.

“They are well ahead of everyone else because, if we destroy the world through climate change, there will be no world economy. They are clear that they want there to be a world economy.”

D’Arcy said the current legislation is not in sync with laws in other European countries in terms of the limits on partnership investment for funds.

“We are actually moving beyond what is required. European directives are the requirement, but we are doing more. I support that entirely,” he stated.

The Fine Gael senator said the “more” in question includes addressing money laundering and counter-terrorism financing.

The sector has been arguing, for about four-and-a-half to five years, that without this legislation it cannot advance the private equity side of investment in Ireland. The reason it cannot do that is the investment limited partnership, ILP, legislation in Ireland, going back to the 1990s, is out of sync with that in other jurisdictions.

“In essence, if a business is part of such a partnership, and if it invests €2 million in an investment vehicle worth €100 million, it can be liable for losses to the value of the entire sum.”

D’Arcy said, as a result of this, investors “do not invest in Ireland because in other jurisdictions, the structure is such that they can be liable only for the sum they invest”.

Sipo

Opposition parties yesterday sought clarity on D’Arcy’s appointment to the IAIM, expressing concerns it could be in breach of Standards in Public Office (Sipo) regulations and section 22 of the Lobbying Act, which state that a person in public office cannot engage in lobbying for 12 months after leaving that office.

However, a spokesperson for the IAIM insisted D’Arcy and the association “will not be engaging in any lobbying activities until the 12-month cooling off period has been completed, in adherence with the regulations”.

“The IAIM obtained legal advice and are satisfied that Michael D’Arcy’s appointment as CEO is not in breach of Section 22 of the Lobbying Act. IAIM has not engaged in any lobbying activity in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to date, as evidenced by filings under the Act,” they said.

The Lobbying Register shows that the IAIM has lobbied the current and previous Minister for Finance (Paschal Donohoe and Michael Noonan), the Assistant Secretary at the Department of Finance, and former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in the past four years.

Section 22 of the Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015 states that:

“A person who has been a relevant designated public official shall not— a) carry on lobbying activities in circumstances to which this section applies, or b) be employed by, or provide services to, a person carrying on lobbying activities in such circumstances,” and

“The circumstances to which this section applies are any in which the making of the communications comprising the carrying on of lobbying activities … involves any public service body with which the person was connected during the period of one year ending with the day on which the person ceased to be a relevant designated public official.”

Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the party has written to Sipo and asked the body if D’Arcy’s appointment is “a breach in law, as we expect”.

Other TDs have also raised concerns and Rise TD Paul Murphy wrote to Sipo requesting an investigation into the appointment of D’Arcy.

“The claims that D’Arcy is exempt from the ban because he promises he won’t personally lobby are beside the point. The law is clear he is not allowed to work for a lobbyist either, which is precisely what he is trying to do,” Murphy said.