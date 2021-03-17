Family concerned for welfare of man missing from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in locating the whereabouts of Michael Deasy who missing from his home in Macroom, Co Cork.

The 49-year-old was last seen yesterday in the Douglas area of the county.

He is described as 5’ 9” in height, slim build and with blonde, fair hair.

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.