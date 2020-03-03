Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 44-year-old man missing since 22 February

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 44-year-old man who is missing from Co Cork.

Michael Hurley was last seen in Bandon on Saturday, 22 February.

He is described as being:

5’6″ in height

Of slender build

With brown hair and blue eyes

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí in locating Michael are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.