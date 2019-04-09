This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Have you seen Michael? Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Limerick

Michael Hyland was last seen when he left his apartment on Parnell Street on Saturday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 3:46 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 47-year-old man missing from Limerick. 

Michael Hyland was last seen when he left his apartment on Parnell Street at around 5am on Saturday morning. 

He is described as being:

  • Approximately 5′ 10″ in height
  • Of medium build
  • With brown eyes and brown hair

When last seen, Michael was wearing a dark coloured jacket and beige chinos. 

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

