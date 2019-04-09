Have you seen Michael? Gardaí appeal for information on man missing from Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 47-year-old man missing from Limerick.

Michael Hyland was last seen when he left his apartment on Parnell Street at around 5am on Saturday morning.

He is described as being:

Approximately 5′ 10″ in height

Of medium build

With brown eyes and brown hair

When last seen, Michael was wearing a dark coloured jacket and beige chinos.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.