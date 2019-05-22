This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family of Dublin man killed while walking dogs 'still have hope' their questions will be answered

Michael McCoy was unlawful killed on 30 September 2016, an inquest determined today.

By Louise Roseingrave Wednesday 22 May 2019, 7:10 PM
24 minutes ago 2,574 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647444
Michael McCoy with his family.
Image: RTÉ Crimecall
Michael McCoy with his family.
Michael McCoy with his family.
Image: RTÉ Crimecall

THE FAMILY OF a man killed while out walking his dogs in a Dublin forest have issued an appeal for information.

The body of Michael McCoy (63) was found with blunt force trauma injuries on a track at Blackhill Forest in the Dublin Mountains on the morning of 30 September 2016.

His wife Catríona McCoy and their daughters Rachel, Suzanne and Sarah issued an appeal for any information that could help bring the family closure.

“We all miss him very much,” Mrs McCoy said.

Speaking after an inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court, his daughter Rachel said:

This is a heartbreaking day for the whole family, we just really need answers at this stage, so we appeal to the public to come forward.

In a statement, the family said they were still ‘holding onto hope’ that someone might come forward.

It has been nearly three years since Michael was taken from us and we are still left with many unanswered questions. We are still holding onto the hope that somebody will come forward to bring us some closure.

Michael McCoy was a builder by trade with many interests, his wife said. He had recently obtained a degree in History from Trinity College.

“He was a fine person, very passionate and caring. He had lots of interests, in history, local issues, planning, the place we had, his animals and his family,” Mrs McCoy told the inquest.

He was last seen alive at 6.40 am in the family home in Ballinascorney Upper, Brittas, Co Dublin on 29 September 2016 by his wife and daughter Suzanne before they went to work.

He usually walked his two dogs, Sophie and Fia in the Blackhill Forest, a ten minute drive away, between 7.30am and 8am, the inquest heard.

Family grew concerned after returning from work to find the chickens had not been let out of the coop. They alerted gardaí after conducting their own initial search of the woods.

Mountain rescue volunteer Brendan Beirne located the man’s body on a forest track at 5.30am.

“The dog was at the feet of its owner. I could tell the dog was in a distressed state. The man was lying on his back with his hands on his chest,” he said.

Death was pronounced at the scene at 7.49am. Closer inspection of the man’s injuries, initially thought to have been the result of a fall, prompted a full forensic post-mortem.

Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan found he had sustained complex fractures of the skull and facial bones, a fractured skull and numerous irregular cuts and grazes.

The injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma to the head during an assault due to blows from a solid object. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the face and head.

Detective Inspector John Walshe said a file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution but there was insufficient evidence to bring charges. The investigation remains open.

The jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing by person or persons unknown. Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane sympathised with the family.

“It’s been so very hard for you, he was a highly respected man in the areas he had an interest,” the coroner said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie