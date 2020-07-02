Michael Moynihan told Micheál Martin 'a few home truths' after ministerial snub

FIANNA FÁIL TD Michael Moynihan said he told new Taoiseach Micheál Martin “a few home truths” on foot of him not being appointed a junior minister.

The Cork North West TD said he was insulted and “very disappointed” to not receive a promotion this week.

Speaking to C103′s Cork Today show, Moynihan said Martin called him to discuss the issue yesterday evening and the pair had a “very fraught” discussion.

“It was a full and frank discussion … he got it both barrels. We had a very fraught discussion and I explained a few home truths to him very clearly,” Moynihan said.

He noted that “nothing is guaranteed in politics, you have to roll with the punches”, but said he and his community were “insulted” by the snub.

Moynihan said he and some other Fianna Fáil TDs who were overlooked for ministerial positions in the new coalition governement “have been there a long time, we have put huge service in”.

He said he knows there were “challenges” to address in terms of appointing people to junior and senior ministerial roles from three different parties – Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

However, he said certain areas and people were unfairly overlooked.

“This has driven me on further, and it has ensured that I am going to work harder than ever. And I will be a thorn in the side of the government to deliver on the issues,” he stated.

“Politics is a rough business, you don’t always get what you want,” he added.

In an earlier interview with the Irish Examiner, Moynihan expressed similar sentiments and accused Martin of “disrespecting both him and his community”.

Willie O’Dea, a TD for Limerick City, has also expressed his disappointment at being overlooked for a ministerial position.

I am bitterly disappointed for the people of Limerick that the 3rd city of the Republic and economic driver of the Mid-West has been completely overlooked for either senior or Junior Ministerial appointments. I have been inundated with messages from people who feel let down (1/2) — Willie O'Dea (@willieodeaLIVE) July 2, 2020 Source: Willie O'Dea /Twitter

O’Dea said he is “bitterly disappointed” that Limerick “has been completely overlooked” for either a senior or junior ministerial role.

“I have been inundated with messages from people who feel let down and grossly insulted,” he tweeted today.

The full list of new junior ministers can be read here.

‘Limited choice’

Speaking on Monday, Martin said he had a “limited choice” when appointing people to Cabinet, and he looked at suitability to the role when making his decision.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

His deputy leader Dara Calleary had earlier expressed disappointment at not being appointed a minister.

Ahead of the Cabinet appointments on Saturday, it had been assumed that Calleary would be appointed to a senior role but he was instead appointed as Chief Whip, in charge of ensuring government TDs are in the Dáil chamber to take part in crucial votes, among other tasks. He will still be present at Cabinet meetings.

Speaking to MidWest Radio on Monday, Calleary said: “We had a very difficult conversation and I told him I was disappointed. I had hoped to lead a department. That’s always been my ambition and I can tell you that it’s still my ambition and it will happen, it will absolutely happen.”

In response, Martin said: “We’ve a limited choice each party leader has a limited number to appoint, calls have to be made in terms of the portfolios in particular.”

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have six senior positions at Cabinet, including the positions of Taoiseach and Tánaiste, while the Green Party has three.

“It’s very difficult, and I think there are a number of people who will be disappointed that they didn’t make the Cabinet table,” Martin said.

“It’s very difficult for the individuals involved, I understand that.”