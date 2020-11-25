Have you seen Michael? Gardaí seek help finding 29-year-old missing from Dublin

Michael Murphy. Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 29-year-old man missing from Dublin since last Saturday.

Michael Murphy has been missing from Montpelier Square in Dublin 7 since 21 November.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his safety.

He was last seen leaving his uncle’s home at approximately 8pm that evening. Michael is described as being six feet two inches in height, with short brown hair, a slim build and green eyes.

He was wearing a blue jacket, grey hoodie and grey trousers when last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.