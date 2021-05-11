Have you seen Michael? Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from Dublin 11.

Michael O’Neill has been missing from his home in Finglas since yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being 5’7″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair which is short at the back with a long fringe, and brown eyes.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a grey Nike puffer jacket, a grey and black North Face tracksuit and black Nike 270 runners.

He is walking with a limp at the moment, gardaí said.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Finglas on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.