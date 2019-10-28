Appeal to find man missing from Limerick for two weeks

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 58-year-old man who has been missing from Castletroy in Limerick for two weeks.

Michael Weldon was last seen on the evening of Monday 14 October at his home.

Despite ongoing searches in the last number of days, Michael has yet to be located.

Michael is described as approximately 5’6″ in height, and of slim build. Gardaí said he has a scar on his head from a recent accident.

His car was located on Wednesday 16 October on Clancy Strand on the bank of the River Shannon in Limerick near St Joseph’s Rowing Club. It is unknown what Michael was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.