Tánaiste 'appalled' by strike on Al Ahli hospital in Gaza and calls for humanitarian corridors

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he is “appalled” by the strike that hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza yesterday.

About 500 people have reportedly died following a blast that destroyed the hospital in the besieged territory. No-one has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

Hamas has blamed Israel while the Israelis have pointed to Islamic Jihad, a militant group in the Gaza Strip.

“I am appalled by the strike on Al Ahli hospital and the deaths of hundreds of patients, staff and civilians taking shelter,” Martin said.

“The full facts of what happened must be established and those responsible must be held to account.”

Martin said the rising death tolls from Hamas’ 7 October attack and the ensuing Israeli bombardment of Gaza were “horrifying”. He also reiterated Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s call for the opening of humanitarian corridors and the release of hostages.

“The rising toll of civilian casualties and civilian suffering – in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories – since Hamas’ brutal attack on 7 October is horrifying.

“I echo the UN Secretary General’s call for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach those now in desperate need in Gaza.

“Humanitarian corridors must be urgently established. Hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. The international community must work urgently to de-escalate this situation.”