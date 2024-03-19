'Israel bears responsibility': Micheál Martin 'horrified' that half of Gazans are facing famine

TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has said he is “horrified” by a UN report that says half of the population in the besieged Gaza Strip are facing imminent famine and blamed Israel for the restricting the entry of food and water.

In a post on X (Twitter), Martin said, “This is entirely man-made. Israel bears responsibility for restrictions on food, water and health supplies. These must be lifted immediately; a huge increase in aid is needed.”

A World Food Programme (WFP) report published yesterday said: “In Gaza’s two northern governorates, where around 300,000 people remain trapped, famine is expected to arrive between now and May.”

“1.1 million people in Gaza have completely exhausted their food supplies and coping capacities and are struggling with catastrophic hunger and starvation,” the report said.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has said today that Israel’s continued prevention of humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip “may amount to use of starvation as a method of war”.

Volker Turk said that before the latest assault on Gaza, the Israeli land and sea blockade had devastated the local economy over the course of 16 years, which created a dependence on aid.

“The extent of Israel’s restrictions on entry of aid, together with the manner in which it conducts hostilities, may amount to use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime. There must be an immediate ceasefire,” he said, while also calling for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres echoed those remarks. In a post on X, he said:

“The imminent famine in the northern part of Gaza is an entirely manmade disaster. I repeat my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. We must act now to prevent the unthinkable, the unacceptable, the unjustifiable.”

Accusations that Israel is deliberately starving the people of Gaza, where famine is “imminent”, according to the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO), have become more common in the international diplomatic arena in recent weeks.

Last week the European Union’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, went further than Turk, directly accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war.

Yesterday Borrell reiterated the accusation, saying: “Yes, starvation is used as a weapon of war, let’s say that. This famine is not a natural disaster, it’s not a flood, it’s not an earthquake, it’s entirely man-made”.

“It’s not a question of logistics,” he said. “The support is there, waiting. Trucks are stopped, people are dying, while land crossings are artificially closed.”

Speaking at the EU Foreign Affairs Council yesterday, Borrell said:

“Gaza was before the war the greatest open-air prison. Today, it is the greatest open-air graveyard. A graveyard for tens of thousands of people, and also a graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law.”

Asked about the use of such strong language, Borrell tolds reporters that he sees public opinion shifting “more and more” and cited the example of high-ranking US Democrat Chuck Schumer’s call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be replaced and to comments by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“As you have seen, Chancellor Scholz, saying that Europeans cannot sit and watch how Palestinian people are starving.”

He said there is “food for months accumulated in the stocks” on the Egyptian side of the border with Gaza.

“While on the other side of the side of the border people are dying of hunger.”

Israeli officials have rejected the accusation and repeatedly claimed its military has been allowing food and other necessities to enter.

However, UN agencies and humanitarian NGOs have refuted those claims and said that Israeli inspections of trucks are hindering the entry of desperately needed aid. In some cases, entire convoys have been turned back at the border.

Last week Phillipe Lazzarini, who heads the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, said that an entire truck filled with supplies was turned back by Israeli forces because it contained medical scissors.

Other agencies have reported their trucks being turned away for carrying similarly innocuous items.

The WFP said a 14-truck food convoy waited at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint for three hours before being turned away by the Israeli army on 5 March.

It was the first convoy the UN agency attempted since it halted deliveries to the north of Gaza on 20 February, after its convoy of trucks faced gunfire and looting.

Today, the EU’s aid and crisis management commissioner, Janez Lenarčič said in a post on X (Twitter) that the bloc had sent 44 tonnes of aid to Egypt destined for Gaza.

“We stay committed to support Palestinians in need but what our partners on the ground need is full access to reach the whole population,” he said.

Israel’s siege, bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip has killed more than 31,726 people since early October, mostly women and children.