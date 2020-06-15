Varadkar says there's an agreed timeline to rotate position of Taoiseach in new government

TALKS BETWEEN THE Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are drawing to a conclusion, with just a few final issues left to resolve, as it’s expected that Micheál Martin will become the next Taoiseach.

The position will be rotated under the next government and the timelines for this have been agreed as part of the coalition talks.

The three party leaders are due back in Government Buildings at 10.30am today, after long nights of negotiations over the weekend.

The three parties have been hammering out the details for a programme for government – or a ‘to-do list’ of policies that they would implement if in power together.

This document will then be put to each of the three parties’ membership to vote on, and if all three parties approve it, the next government will be formed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens.

Last night, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that the programme hadn’t been costed yet, as the focus was on forming a government.

A number of spokespeople have been on RTÉ Radio One speaking about how negotiations developed over the weekend, and what the outstanding issues have been.

“It’ll be a big surprise to everyone if we don’t have a final sign-off on a document today,” Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon said on Morning Ireland.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson Michael McGrath said that the pension age wouldn’t increase to 67 at the end of this year as planned.

“The planned pension age increase next year will not proceed pending the work of that commission and any subsequent government decision in relation to its recommendations,” he said.

It was expected that the pension age issue will be deferred instead, as a commission on pensions is to investigate the issue for it to be resolved at a future date. This was then confirmed by the Taoiseach as he spoke to reporters in Dublin this morning.

Varadkar also said there would be a rotating Taoiseach under the deal and that the timelines for this had been agreed.

Speaking as he was walking into Government Buildings at 10.30am, he said that he expects agreement between the three parties within the next hour and, after which, the programme for Government document would be published.

McGrath said that it was his expectation that Micheál Martin would become Taoiseach first, which has always been the assumption during Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael government talks.

A reform of the health system is also among the reforms sought by Fianna Fáil, McGrath said, adding that access to services and getting key treatments would be among the Fianna Fáil priorities.

Green Party spokesperson Roderic O’Gorman said that the pension age issue, contracts that force retirement at 65, and the issue of funding an ageing population are among the issues left to resolve, O’Gorman said.

O’Gorman said that they achieved a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050; he also said that aiming to increase journeys on LocalLink in rural communities was one of the issues that were discussed late on Saturday night.

Those rounds of talks concluded at 4am on Sunday, resolving some outstanding issues that have prevented a final deal being agreed thus far.