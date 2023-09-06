Advertisement

Wednesday 6 September 2023
Phil Behan/Department of Foreign Affairs Tánaiste Micheál Martin visits a school in the occupied West Bank this morning
# Middle East
Micheál Martin urges Hamas to 'stop violence' for sake of Israel-Palestine peace process
The Tánaiste is visiting the occupied West Bank today.
59 minutes ago

MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS called on Palestinian group Hamas to end its campaign of violence during a visit to the occupied West Bank this morning.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs suggested that the cessation of violent activity by the group will be necessary if there is to be a solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Hamas, a militant organisation and political party which is in de facto control of the Gaza Strip, is one of the two main groups which govern occupied Palestinian territory.

One of the group’s stated long-term goals is to create an Islamic state in area that is currently governed by Israel and Palestinian groups.

However, Martin compared the activities of Hamas to paramilitaries who were active in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

“I think Hamas has to cease violence, has to stop violence,” he said.

“As I outlined yesterday during my discussions at the Foreign Relations Council, one of the clear pre-conditions of the Irish peace process was that everybody laid down their arms and everyone ceased violent activity.

“And there’s also the strong sense of Iranian influence on that situation as well, which is problematic.

“But I think fundamentally that we would call on Hamas to one hundred per cent go political and stop the use of violence.”

Martin is visiting the West Bank on the second day of a visit to the Middle East, where he is hoping to outline Ireland’s support for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

After holding talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, the Tánaiste will meet with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas today.

He will also visit areas in the West Bank which have received Irish aid and funding, which has contributed to the construction of over 100 schools in Palestine.

Author
Stephen McDermott
