Martin says there's 'no point speculating' on restrictions returning as he lauds vaccine rollout

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has this evening said there is no point speculating about the potential return of restrictions as he said that the Irish vaccine rollout has put the nation in a very strong position in its fight against the disease.

Speaking at the end of the Climate Plan launch, Martin was asked if restrictions were on the cards if case numbers, ICU and hospitalisation numbers continue to spiral.

Martin said that the entire of Europe was experiencing a new wave but that Ireland had protected itself due to our high vaccination rates, which stands at one of the highest in the whole of the EU.

The Taoiseach said the rollout of the booster shots along with greater use of antigen testing should mean that Ireland remains on top of the virus over the coming months.

When pressed specifically regarding restrictions and what will happen if hospitalisations increase, Martin said: “Vaccination has been very significant in substantially reducing the linkage between case numbers, severe illness, hospitalisation and ICU. That’s the bottom line in terms of current management of the current phase of this pandemic.

“We will keep this under review, as we have been doing from the very beginning of the pandemic, and also will be in consultation with the CMO and his team, and there’s no point in sort of hypothesising or speculating.

“The bottom line is this; there are three key areas in terms of the booster campaign, in terms of the bulwark that vaccination so far has represented in terms of testing and tracing and the use of antigen testing, and also in terms of broader collective societal behavior to keep the lid on this.”

Regarding the rollout of the booster shot, Martin said there was already some evidence to suggest that the infection rates among those over 80, who have received the additional jab, had declined.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It’s early yet, but some evidence is indicating that the booster campaign is already having an impact in terms of incidents and the over 80s and indeed in nursing homes. The widespread use of antigen testing is another weapon we’re using in addition to PCR testing. Testing and tracing capacity remains particularly important and serial testing of nursing homes also,” he added.

Public health officials today confirmed 3,024 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland – the third day in a row where cases have exceeded 3,000.

As of 8am today, there were 458 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 90 were receiving intensive care.