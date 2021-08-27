Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 15-year-old girl missing since 20 August

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Co Limerick.

Michealah Quinlan has been since Friday, 20 August.

She is described as being approximately 5’2″ in height, of slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

It’s unknown what Michealah was wearing when she went missing.

Gardaí say it’s believed she may be in the Waterford area.

Michealah’s family and gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.