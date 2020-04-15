This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Michel Barnier and David Frost to hold Brexit video conference today

Both men are back at work after recovering from Covid-19.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 9:22 AM
first-day-of-uk-eu-trade-talks-brussels David Frost and Michel Barnier pictured at a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on 2 March 2020. Source: Monasse Thierry/ANDBZ/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

MICHEL BARNIER AND David Frost are due to hold a video conference to discuss Brexit today.

Both men, the EU and British chief Brexit negotiators respectively, are back at work after testing positive for Covid-19 in March.

The coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt on the timeline of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, leading to speculation that an extension beyond the end of this year may be needed.

However, Downing Street has insisted an extension will not be requested.

Today’s call is expected to focus on upcoming trade negotiations and the impact of the pandemic on the process.

Draft legal texts were exchanged on 18 March, with the UK proposing a free trade agreement and other mini-deals on aviation safety, air transport and civil nuclear industries as its basis for negotiation.

However, the UK government’s attention has since turned to dealing with the pandemic rather than Brexit.

More than 93,000 cases of Covid-19 and over 12,000 deaths have been recorded in the UK to date.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from hospital over the weekend after being treated for the virus in intensive care.

Contains reporting from PA

