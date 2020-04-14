UK records 778 new deaths from Covid-19

THE UK HAS recorded another 778 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of people to have died from the virus to 12,107.

The country has been badly hit by the virus, with the total number of cases now at 93,873 according to Department of Health figures.

Earlier today, the UK’s office for National Statistics said that new data shows that the death toll in England from the coronavirus outbreak was 15% higher than NHS figures.

Overall, 382,650 tests have been carried out in the UK, with 14,982 tests carried out on Sunday, excluding data from Northern Ireland.

As of 9am 14 April, 382,650 tests have concluded, with 14,982 tests on 13 April.



302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 13 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 12,107 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/xK3AdMiVZC — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 14, 2020 Source: Department of Health and Social Care /Twitter

The UK government has insisted its plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic “is working” but warned the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted this week.

The country has more recorded deaths than any country except the US, Italy, Spain and France.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson, who was admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19, is now recovering from the virus in Chequers.

Northern Ireland confirmed that it had recorded 10 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total deaths there to 134.

The total number of cases there now stands at 1,967.