Tuesday 14 April, 2020
UK records 778 new deaths from Covid-19

In total, over 12,000 people have now died from the virus.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 3:06 PM
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at a press conference yesterday.
Image: Andrew Parsons/DPA/PA Images
Image: Andrew Parsons/DPA/PA Images

THE UK HAS recorded another 778 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of people to have died from the virus to 12,107. 

The country has been badly hit by the virus, with the total number of cases now at 93,873 according to Department of Health figures. 

Earlier today, the UK’s office for National Statistics said that new data shows that the death toll in England from the coronavirus outbreak was 15% higher than NHS figures.

Overall, 382,650 tests have been carried out in the UK, with 14,982 tests carried out on Sunday, excluding data from Northern Ireland.

The UK government has insisted its plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic “is working” but warned the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted this week.

The country has more recorded deaths than any country except the US, Italy, Spain and France.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson, who was admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19, is now recovering from the virus in Chequers. 

Northern Ireland confirmed that it had recorded 10 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total deaths there to 134. 

The total number of cases there now stands at 1,967. 

