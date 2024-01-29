Michelin Guide awards new Bib Gourmands to six restaurants on island of Ireland

SIX RESTAURANTS ON the island of Ireland have been awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide.

Only 20 restaurants across Ireland and the UK have been awarded a Bib Gourmand in the 2024 selection and the Michelin Guide said it caps a “brilliant year for the Republic of Ireland”.

The distinction is named after Bibendum – the official name of the Michelin Man – and is awarded to restaurants offering great quality and great value cooking.

Of the six Irish restaurants to achieve this accolade, three are in Dublin, and one apiece is in Cork, Kerry, and Belfast.

In Dublin, Amy Austin, La Gordita, and Lottie’s are the new addition to the guide.

Amy Austin is a wine bar on Drury Street and the Michelin Guide describes it as a place “where the dishes take cues from all over the world and are accompanied by free-flowing wine on tap”.

La Gordita is a Spanish restaurant on Montague Street and it’s described by the Michelin Guide as a “lively spot with authentic cooking”.

Rounding up the capital’s new Bib Gourmands is Lottie’s on Rathgar Street in Rathmines, which the Michelin Guide labels a “buzzing neighbourhood brasserie serving unfussy dishes packed with flavour”.

In Cork, Ichigo Ichie Bistro and Natural Wine on Sheares Street is among the recipients of a new Bib Gourmand.

The Michelin Guide remarks that its “well-prepared Japanese dishes” are “accessibly priced” and results in a “bustle of contented diners”.

Elsewhere, Solas on Strand Street in Dingle is described as a restaurant where “Spanish flavours mingle with Irish produce in dishes that have been given a fresh spin without losing their identity”.

Meanwhile in Belfast, Home has regained its Bib Gourmand “thanks to a new chef and some terrific produce”.

The Michelin Guide states that its “extensive menus include a host of delicious dishes at an attractive price, accompanied by friendly service and a welcoming feel”.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of The Michelin Guide, said that the restaurants to achieve the Bib Gourmands are “establishments that deserve recognition for their continued commitment to offering affordable, delicious cooking”.

She added: “The generosity and value for money they offer is wonderful to see during these challenging economic times for the restaurant industry.”